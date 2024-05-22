'Dance Deewane' Finale To See Suniel Shetty's 'Sandese Aate Hai' Act; Tiger Roots For Gaurav & Nithin

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The finale of the reality show 'Dance Deewane' is all set to take place this weekend and the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, along with host Bharti Singh, were spotted on Wednesday on the sets to prepare for the big night.

Visuals from the sets show Shetty appearing in a white formal shirt, black pans and off-white jacket. The formal look was rounded off with black shoes and sunglasses. He also sports a salt-and-pepper beard.

Madhuri was a picture of elegance in a magenta pink one-shoulder plain top and matching lehenga with heavy embroidery and intricate work on it.

She opted for a neutral makeup look, kept her tresses open and accessorised the look with a silver kundan neck piece, matching earrings, rings and bangles.

Bharti was spotted wearing a black lehenga, with silver embroidery on it. Her look was accessorized with a silver necklace, earrings and golden bangles. Her tresses are half tied and have roses as the hair accessory.

The finale will see a performance by Shetty to the music of the iconic number, 'Sandese Aate Hai', from J.P. Datta's war drama 'Border', which was released in 1997 with Shetty, Sunny Deol and Rahul Khanna in the lead roles.

The promo shows Shetty dressed in an Indian Army uniform giving a dance performance with the song playing in the background. The segment ends with a war scene from the film.

The makers captioned the post as: "Suniel Shetty ke heart-touching performance ko dekhkar aajayenge sabki aankhon mein aansu (Suniel Shetty's heart-touching performance will bring tears to the eyes of the viewers)."

The top six finale contestants are Taranjot and Kashvi, Chainveer and Chirashree, Yuvraj and Yuvansh, Harsha and Devansh, Varsha and Shrirang, and Gaurav and Nithin.

As the grand finale approaches, the competition is heating up and fans are rallying around their favourite contestants to ensure the crown goes to them.

Tiger Shroff, who's known for his dance moves and martial arts skills, has thrown his weight behind two of the show's finalists -- Delhi's Gaurav Sharma and Nithin N.J. from Bengaluru.

Tiger appealed to his massive fan following on social media to go all-out in voting for the talented duo.

Speaking in his recently shared video, Tiger made a pitch for the duo. He said: "Sabse pehle main all the best wish karna chahunga saare finalists ko aur khas kar Gaurav aur Nithin ko. I'm a huge fan of you guys aur main day one se aapko follow kar raha tha. I really really love the style of your dancing aur I have a feeling you guys are going to win. I hope you guys win."

He added, "You guys are definitely very very deserving and bas main aap sabhi ko request karna chahunga to please vote for Gaurav and Nithin. They work very hard and their performances have just been out of this world. Good luck guys."

Kartik Aaryan, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming sports-drama 'Chandu Champion', was also spotted on the show's sets wearing a black-and-grey-striped Chinese-collar shirt paired with off-white trousers, rounded off with a black polo cap and sunglasses.

The grand finale will air on May 25 at 9:30 p.m. on Colors.