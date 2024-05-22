Anthony Blinken discusses leverage of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine amid Senate hearing protests

(MENAFN) During a recent hearing in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Secretary of State Blinken acknowledged the collective efforts of Western nations to leverage Russia's frozen assets as collateral to secure loans for Ukraine. Blinken highlighted the ongoing exploration of alternative avenues to support Kiev financially, including the possibility of utilizing these assets to guarantee loans for immediate funding and access to additional resources. This strategic approach aims to bolster Ukraine's financial stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.



However, Blinken's remarks were overshadowed by disruptions from demonstrators protesting the White House's policies regarding the Gaza Strip. Despite facing interruptions on four occasions, Blinken pressed on with his testimony, reflecting the challenges of navigating contentious foreign policy issues amid domestic dissent.



Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O'Brien, reinforced Western resolve on November 8, 2023, declaring that frozen assets would not be returned to Russia until Moscow assumes responsibility for the costs incurred during the special military operation in Ukraine. This stance underscores the West's insistence on holding Russia accountable for its actions in the region.



Meanwhile, Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Bank of Russia, expressed concerns over the confiscation and freezing of Russian assets by Western nations. Nabiullina warned that such actions could set a negative precedent, potentially disrupting the overall development of the global financial system. Her statement reflects Russia's apprehension about the broader implications of asset seizures and underscores the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing geopolitical standoff.

