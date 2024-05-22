Turkiye Has Urged India To Supply Gonadotropin Drugs Used In Obstetrics And Gynecology

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Turkiye has requested India for Gonadotropin drugs -- used in obstetrics and gynecology -- given high demand for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in that country year around 65,000 people receive IVF treatment in Turkiye – an expensive procedure in that country with top-notch surgeries costing $3500-4500 read | Govt revisiting the standards for medical devices considering evolving technology in medical sciencesIndia's Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council-Pharmexcil-is supporting Turkiye's request request“It is for the first time we have received such a request for such a drug used for gynecology treatment. We are taking this as an opportunity and encouraging our member companies to support in this and registration process of the Indian firms is ongoing who wish to supply their pharma product to Turkiye ,” said a Pharmexcil official requesting anonymity.

Also read |

India's IVF market is booming, and companies are all smilesIndia's pharma exports to Turkiye have been growing over the years, standing at $ 291.66 million in FY24, said the official, around 1 in 6 adults, or 17.5%, struggle with infertility, demonstrating the critical need to provide access to high-quality, reasonably priced fertility treatment. The prices are similar in high-, middle-, and low-income nations, a sign that this is a significant global health issue drugs sought“These are hormonal drugs used for attaining pregnancy. We have been asked for three drugs-Urinary and/or Recombinant FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone), Urinary HMG (Human Menopausal Gonadotropin) and Urinary HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin),” said the official read |

Integrate health records of patients with ABHA: Health ministryIndia has as many as 27.5 million infertile people, according to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction sent to Turkiye embassy remained unanswered.



MENAFN22052024007365015876ID1108244506