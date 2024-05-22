Mamaearth's Latest Campaign Showcases Timeless Maternal Wisdom With Maa Paas Nahi, Toh Mamaearth Hi Sahi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, May 22, 2024: Mamaearth, India's leading brand for toxin-free and natural personal care products, has launched their latest campaign celebrating the timeless wisdom of mothers and the profound impact they have on shaping their children's lives.



Titled "Maa Paas Nahi, Toh Mamaearth Hi Sahi," the campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring love, guidance, and support that mothers offer, inspiring Mamaearth to create products rooted in the wisdom of traditional remedies and grandmothers nuskha.



The campaign captures the essence of maternal love and care while viewers are drawn deeply into the personal story of a new mom facing life's challenges without the physical presence of her mother. The film introduces us to a new mom struggling to soothe her crying baby, desperately missing the comforting advice and nuskha her own mother used to offer. Through a video call, she expresses her feelings of helplessness until she discovers Mamaearth's Easy Tummy Roll-On, a gentle reminder of her mother's love and care. It's a powerful moment of realization that even when her mom isn't there, Mamaearth's products bring a sense of comfort and familiarity.



Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Anuja Mishra, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "For Mama earth, this campaign is not just a message but a reflection of our beginnings a journey sparked by the timeless wisdom and nurturing love of a mother. We understand that there may be times when you may need to be away from your mom, yet still seek her advice. No one can substitute a mother, but as a brand, our endeavor is to bring Maas age-old beauty and care secrets to you. From traditional remedies to modern-day practices, mothers have always stood as pillars of family well-being, passing down invaluable wisdom through the ages. Drawing inspiration from this deep-rooted understanding, our campaign celebrates the enduring legacy of motherhood and honors the unique journey of each mother who has nurtured, protected, and empowered her children, even from afar. This campaign not only underscores our commitment to innovation and responsiveness to evolving consumer needs but also reflects our dedication to harnessing the inherent power of nature to create safe and effective products for new mothers and their families."



Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India comments, Mother knows best. She knows the unsaid things and what's best for her child. It's in her pearls of wisdom drawn from age-old traditions. And yet, she will not forever be around. And that's when you miss her and her small nuskhe the most that made life so easy. We are proud to bring these nuskhe to life in easy-to-use ways, making it feel like maa is always near you. With this, we crafted two heartwarming stories of a struggling new mom and a fresh out of home teenager, each looking to their mothers for help and how the mother already knew what's best for them.



The campaign showcases Mamaearth Easy Tummy Roll-On in the film that resonate deeply with the theme of maternal care. The Roll-On is a soothing remedy for babies digestive discomfort, echoing the traditional practice of using hing-infused water to ease stomach troubles, colic or gas discomfort.



This 83 second ad film was conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, and the brand plans to launch another film under the 'Maa Paas Nahi, Toh Mamaearth Hi Sahi' campaign.

