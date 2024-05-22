AHK Members' Assembly Holds With Participation Of Over 80 Business Representatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

On 21 May 2024, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHKAzerbaijan) organised the AHK Members' Assembly, with theparticipation of over 80 business representatives, Azernews reports.

The event, which saw an impressive turnout of over 80 esteemedbusiness representatives, serves as a biannual platform for AHKMembers to reflect on the accomplishments and initiatives of AHKAzerbaijan throughout the preceding year.

The event was opened with a welcoming speech by Mr Anar Hasanov,Chairman of AHK Azerbaijan Board Directors, who briefly presentedthe program of the meeting to the participants. The chairman highlyappreciated the hard work of the chamber and its employees, notingthat the active participation of the chamber members and theincrease in membership is a gratifying situation.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan,Dr Ralf Horlemann, noted that the last 15 months have been veryeventful and intense for the embassy, with a number of significantevents being held by the embassy. He expressed pride thatAzerbaijan will host COP29 and that the President of Azerbaijan, MrIlham Aliyev, has made four business visits to Germany in a shortperiod of time, highlighting that this contributes to strengtheningGermanyAzerbaijan relations. He mentioned that COP29 could alsoencourage increased activity of Germany in Azerbaijan's businesssector. Speaking about the record number of visas obtained byAzerbaijanis from Germany in the past year, which demonstratesAzerbaijan's strong orientation towards Germany, the Ambassadorstated that an increase in these numbers in the coming years couldsignificantly boost the development of bilateral relations betweenthe two countries.

Mr Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the AHK Azerbaijan Board, providedinformation about the business, online, and social events organisedby AHK Azerbaijan in the past months. He then announced theappointment of Mr Rashad Huseynli as Vice Chairman of the EnergyTransition Working Group. Mr Hasanov also expressed his gratitudeto AHK Azerbaijan's Working Groups for their organised events andhard work in recent months. He commended the active work of theHuman Resources and Vocational Education & Training Working Groupand informed the event guests about the newly published "AHK HumanResources Insights" journals. Mr Hasanov also shared details aboutthe East Business Association of the Federal Republic of Germanybusiness trip to Baku, co-organised by AHK Azerbaijan, scheduledfor February 27-28, 2024. The trip included meetings with PresidentIlham Aliyev and Minister of Economy Mr Mikayil Jabbarov.

“From the last Members' Assembly, 15 new companies have becomemembers of AHK Azerbaijan, and now we count 181 members fromGermany and Azerbaijan representing various sectors of the economy are proud of the fact that quality work and commitment of ourChamber attract new companies from various industries.”

After the reach of the quorum of the Members' Assembly, the newmembers of AHK Azerbaijan were introduced to the auditorium andapproved as members of the Chamber. The event concluded with abusiness dinner.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) isthe official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijanproviding information services and support to the companies intheir market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijanemerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF)founded in 1999. With 181 member companies, the AHK Azerbaijan isthe most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan can particularly benefit from the well-developed networkof AHK in the economy and politics of Azerbaijan. While activelyrepresenting the interests of its member companies, the AHKAzerbaijan also offers a wide range of reliable business and legalservices.