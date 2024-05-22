General Staff: 116 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Enemy Attacks In Nine Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 116 combat engagements took place at the front in Ukraine.

Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Over the past day, 116 combat engagements took place at the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Compared to the previous week, this is fifty less. In total, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 55 air strikes, including 84 UAVs. More than 900 attacks with kamikaze drones (Shahed, Lancet and FPV drones)," said Lykhoviy.

According to him, the enemy carried out over 3,500 attacks, including 89 MLRS attacks.

Sources: Sea Baby struck Kinburn Spit from sea

In the Kharkiv sector in the past day, the enemy lost more than 220 troops, 64 of them killed. Moreover, the enemy lost 32 units of weapons and military equipment.

The enemy lost more than 220 troops in the Kharkiv region over the past day, 64 of them killed. Moreover, the enemy lost 32 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 10 combat engagements over the past day. Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops near Novosadove and Terniv in the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, 13 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Rozdolivka and Vyimka in the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 13 times. The enemy was unsuccessful in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 42 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Severne, Umanske, Kalynove, Netailove, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka-Persha, Sokil, Novooleksandrivka, Progres and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

Over the last day, the Russian forces lost over 320 troops in this sector, including 118 killed. They also lost 20 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 5 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders made eight unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy is determined to push Ukrainian troops out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, there were six unsuccessful enemy attacks.

As reported, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 22, 2024 amounted to about 496,370 troops, including another 1,300 killed or wounded in the last day.