Rajnath Takes Potshots At Pak's Praise For Rahul, Says 'Pok Will Inevitably Come To India'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took potshots at the former Pakistan minister's admiration for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the neighbouring country will soon find it difficult to suppress the anger and outrage in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), thereby making latter's way for assimilation into India.

Rajnath Singh, in an exclusive interaction with IANS, said that he found it funny and startling that Fawad Chaudhry, a known Pak politician, was saying that Rahul Gandhi was on fire.

“It was the same Fawad Chowdhary who said on record that Pakistan carried out terror strikes in Pulwama and Uri,” said the Defence Minister.

“No one should worry out Rahul factor as people's mandate will settle the matter for once and all,” he added.

Notably, Fawad Chaudhry, a minister in the Imran Khan regime, praised Rahul Gandhi in the midst of the 2024 elections over his wealth redistribution pitch (if the Congress party voted to power) and 'socialist approach' like his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru for bringing 'parity' in society. This drew angry and strong reactions from the BJP.

Speaking on the spate of protests in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Defence Minister said,“The PoK was part of India, is part of India and will remain its part forever,” giving an outright message to Pakistan.

“People of this region will force the rulers of the country for its assimilation into India,” he added.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new paradigm of growth under the NDA government and with businesses and growth projects flourishing in the region, it is attracting the attention of not just Pakistan but the whole world.

“Recently, Pakistan flags were taken down in some areas of PoK, this shows the simmering anger in the region. People of PoK are ours, one day they will themselves say that they should be merged with India,” the Defence Minister pointed out.

He also issued a warning to the enemies of India conspiring to hurt the country's interests and also called upon the international community to crack down on the terror factories, operating from Pakistani soil.