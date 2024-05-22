Al Muraikhi Meets Nicaragua's Minister Of Industry

Managua: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Nicaragua H E Jesus Bermudez in Managua, yesterday. They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries. Al Muraikhi also met President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Nicaragua Gustavo Porras Cortes, yesterday in Managua. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.

