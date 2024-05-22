iOS 17.5 issue causes deleted photos, messages to return

(MENAFN) After some iPhone owners updated their devices to iOS 17.5 last week, they encountered a significant issue as they were unable to recover their deleted photos. This problem surprised many other iPhone users who also upgraded to the new iOS 17.5 operating system. Instead of just failing to recover their deleted photos, these users discovered that their previously deleted photos had reappeared on their devices. Some of these photos dated back several years, causing confusion and concern among the users.



Multiple reports confirmed that photos deleted years ago had resurfaced on their devices. For instance, one user noted that photos from 2021 were suddenly appearing as new photos on their phone. In a more extreme case, another user reported that about 300 old photos appeared on an iPad that they had erased following Apple's instructions and subsequently sold to a friend. This unexpected return of deleted photos occurred even though the user did not sync their phone or use iCloud, suggesting that the images may have originated from the device's internal storage.



The issue was not limited to photos alone. Some users on the X platform (formerly Twitter) reported seeing old voicemail messages reappear after the update. Despite the growing number of reports and complaints from users, Apple has not yet responded to the issue of deleted photos and other data reappearing with any official statement. The recurrence of such issues was also noted by many beta testers of previous iOS 17 versions.



This situation raises significant concerns about data privacy and storage management. Whether it indicates that Apple is secretly retaining old deleted data or if it is simply a glitch in how iOS 17.5 handles such data, it certainly presents an alarming problem. Users are left questioning the integrity and reliability of the iOS 17.5 update, and the lack of response from Apple only adds to their frustration and anxiety.

