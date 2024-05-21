Dubai Metro Red Line Services Disrupted From Al Khail To UAE Exchange Station

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 7:39 AM

Dubai Metro Red Line services were disputed on Wednesday morning, impacting commuters who travel between Al Khail Station and UAE Exchange Station.

The transport authorities did not specify the reason behind the delay during the peak rush hour.

According to the RTA Dubai's official communication on the "X" platform, alternative bus services have been deployed to facilitate transportation between the affected stations.

In its message to Dubai Metro Red Line commuters, the RTA emphasised the service disruption and the provision of alternative bus services, expressing gratitude for commuters' cooperation and understanding during this period of inconvenience.