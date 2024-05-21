Mourning Continues For Iran Leaders In Kashmir

On the second day, in Kashmir a large number of people took to streets to express condolences with the Iranian nation.

In Central Kashmir's Magam town a complete shutdown was observed to mourn the death of the Iranian leaders.

Shops and business establishments in Magam town remained shut while hundreds of mourners took out a mourning procession that passed through the streets and roads of Magam.



The mourners were carrying the photographs of the Iranian late president and Iran's Supreme leader. They raised slogans and appreciated the role of Raesi in raising Palestinian issue and defending the chastity of the Quran at the UN General Assembly last year.



“The Muslim world is sad about the death of a religious scholar. He was more than a President of a country but enemies should know that others will follow the way shown by our leader”, Said Tahira Najma, a mourner.

Afreena Ajiaz, another mourner said that she is part of the mourning event to pay tributes to the late leader.

“We are here to pay tributes to the Raesi who died serving his fellow humans”

Meanwhile, many Majalis were organized to pay tributes to the later leader.

Mourners participating in the day-long majlis and processions were reaffirming their faith and devotion towards the late President.

Earlier on Monday, many people in central and north Kashmir displayed their grief by hoisting black flags and banners. Mourning processions were held in Srinagar, Pattan and Budgam beside Ladakh to mourn the death of the Iranian leaders.

It is pertinent to mention, the helicopter crash of Iran's President comes as the Middle East remains on edge from the devastating Israeli war on Gaza resulting in an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel just last month. Under President Raisi, Iran began building ties with neighboring Arab countries besides strengthening resistance against the US-Israeli alliance in the region.

Iran's military has ordered a probe into the cause of the crash. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif has blamed US sanctions for the crash.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now