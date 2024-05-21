RJ Starts Seasonal Flights From Cyprus' Paphos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21, (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) Tuesday announced that it is launching seasonal flights to Paphos starting June 13 to enhance tourism opportunities for Jordanians and offer holiday destinations alongside popular summer spots.According to an RJ statement, "Paphos will serve as an excellent complement to visits to Cyprus, providing a second destination within the island, rich in cultural and historical attractions."The statement notes that RJ is dedicated to strengthening Jordan's position as a prime tourist destination. Introducing services to Paphos is expected to significantly boost Christian religious tourism, encouraging more visitors from Cyprus to explore Jordan's historical and religious sites.RJ Vice Chair/CEO Samer Majali said, "The expansion into Paphos is aligned with Royal Jordanian's strategic vision to enhance connectivity and develop a robust network across the Levant."The airline aims to reach 60 destinations, supported by a modern fleet of 40 new aircraft under its modernisation plan, which will unfold over the coming years to meet growing travel demand."