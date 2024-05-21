Shivakumar Should Be Sacked For Bringing Disrepute To Deve Gowda’S Family: Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 21(IANS) Continuing his attacks on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the alleged sex video scandal, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he should be sacked immediately or should be forced to resign from his post for conspiring to bring disrepute to former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's family.

Kumaraswamy said that the audio clipping shows Shivakumar's involvement and he must resign.

“People who misuse power cannot remain in power indefinitely. Everything will come to an end,” he said.

He said that it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister and the entire government are protecting him.

He said that Karthik Gowda, the former driver of Prajwal Revanna, handed over the alleged videos to Shivakumar in the presence of the Hassan Lok Sabha candidate.

He said that after the audio conversation between BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda (jailed in a sexual harassment case) and former Congress MP L. Shivarame Gowda came out, Shivakumar has refrained from making statements.

"The handling of the case by the government appears to be aimed at destroying former PM Deve Gowda's family," he said.

He said that Congress is under the illusion of winning 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state against the JD-S and BJP alliance.

"Their dream will be shattered. They are depressed about the results. To change the scenario, they attempted to bring this issue to the forefront and embarrassed the state," Kumaraswamy said.

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy is targeting him only because he is getting“restless” without power.

“Kumaraswamy thought he would be a kingmaker but people gave him only 19 seats while people gave us 136 seats. Let him ask for my resignation, he is free to express his opinion,” he said.