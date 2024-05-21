Saudi's ALESCO Presidency Testament To Efforts In Development -- Saudi Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi cabinet said Tuesday that earning presidency of Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALESCO) for the third time in a row is a testament to the Saudi role in its development and efforts in achieving objectives and amplifying its influence.
This was in a statement issued by the state-run news agency (SPA) on behalf of Information Minister Salman Al-Dousari after a cabinet session chaired by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.
During the session, the Crown Prince reassured that the King is in good health, wishing him a speedy recovery and wellbeing.
The Saudi cabinet looked into outcomes of 33rd Arab League summit in Bahrain, as well as recommendation issued after the Arab Forum for anti-corruption authorities that was held in Riyadh last week. (end)
