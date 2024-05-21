Varanasi Women Perform Ganga Aarti For PM Modi's Victory In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) With Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gearing up for Lok Sabha polls on June 1, his supporters and well-wishers have also taken to innovating campaigns to build momentum for his victory and subsequent third term.

In the latest outpouring of support, a group of women performed 'Ganga Aarti' in support of the constituency's favourite candidate, Narendra Modi.

In the video, which is witnessing wide circulation on social media, a group of female members of the Namami Gange programme can be seen performing Ganga aarti at Gai Ghat and praying for PM Modi's victory.

Notably, PM Modi has often spoken about his connection with 'Maa Ganga' and shared how her blessings helped him in critical times.

Those others present at the ghat held photos of PM Modi, along with posters of 'Mai hoon Modi ka pariwar (I am Modi's family)' and 'Teesri paari, teesri aarthik maha shakti (Third term, third economic superpower)' inscribed on them.

On earlier occasions, the people of Kashi ran a campaign at Dashashwamedh Ghat to support PM Modi and also to raise voter awareness. Participants wore 'Har Dil Mei Modi' t-shirts to inspire everyone to vote.

Voting for 53 seats of Uttar Pradesh has been completed in the five phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi will be contesting from Varanasi for the third time.

The election results will be announced on June 4.