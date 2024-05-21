Heads Of Austria, UK Governments Talk Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austria and the United Kingdom discussed ways to strengthen support for Ukraine, including assistance to its economy.

Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer said this during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Vienna, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is still ongoing. The UK plays a key role in supporting Ukraine. We discussed Austria's position, Austria's solidarity, and the possibilities of how we can strengthen support for Ukraine and help it in such a difficult time – Austria as a neutral state within the EU, but also it is in partnership with the UK," said the Austrian chancellor.

For his part, Sunak stated that the UK and Austria share a common position regarding various challenges, including Russian aggression against Ukraine. He said that during the meeting with the Austrian chancellor, they discussed what else the parties can do together on the economic front to ensure that there is no support for the Russian war machine.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the British Minister of Defense, Grant Shapps, called on Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range capabilities and allow their use for strikes on Crimea.

Photo: Vasyl Korotkyi , Ukrinform