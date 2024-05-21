Petra, RT Arabic Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) – The Jordan News Agency (Petra) and RT Arabic, the Arabic-language channel of Russia Today, signed a cooperation program on Tuesday aimed at enhancing their collaborative relationship in news coverage, broaden the dissemination of media content produced by them and facilitate the exchange of media materials.The agreement was signed by Petra's Director General, Fairooz Mubaideen, and RT Arabic's Director, Maya Manna, on the sidelines of the Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication. The program focuses on regional and international news coverage, media support, mutual benefit, and the exchange of contact information for services, experiences, visits, and information between the two organizations.The program aims to organize joint meetings and events, implement collaborative media activities, exchange film news materials, and share information on various issues within the scope of coverage for both parties. It also seeks to enhance media training for the staff of the two media institutions.