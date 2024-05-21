Russian Army Moves Units To Kherson Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is likely to deploy additional units to the Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ISW website.

In general, the Russian occupiers are currently advancing near Vovchansk, Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, as well as in the western part of Zaporizhzhia region and in the Dnipro River Delta.

Russian "military commanders" confirmed previous statements about the redeployment of units of the Russian 76th Airborne Division from the western part of Zaporizhzhia region to the Krynky area on the eastern (left) bank of Kherson region.

Russian bloggers noted that Russian troops had not regained full control over Krynky, despite the fact that some Russian sources claimed that Russian troops were clearing the village.

Positional fighting continued near Krynky, and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the intensity of Russian attacks in the Dnipro sector had somewhat decreased.

Earlier, ISW analysts observed unconfirmed reports that the Russian military was redeploying elements of the 76th and 7th Airborne Division from Zaporizhzhia Oblast to various new areas, including eastern Ukraine and Kherson Oblast in particular, and numerous statements by Russian "military commanders" suggest that at least some units of the 76th Airborne Division have been redeployed to Kherson Oblast.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 20 May, an elderly woman and man were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries as a result of shelling by Russian troops in Bilozerka , Kherson region.