PSG, Nike Unveil Club's Home Kit For Next Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain and Nike unveiled the club's new home kit for the 2024-2025 season, a much-anticipated moment for supporters.

The kit offers a contemporary take on the traditional Hechter jersey, drawing inspiration from the urban art scene that defines Greater Paris.

The new design features the iconic central red stripe, bordered by thin white lines, reinterpreted with a fluid and dynamic brushstroke style. This fresh twist on a classic pattern embodies the bold and innovative identity of Paris Saint-Germain, a club synonymous with the new generation.

The jersey incorporates Nike's latest high-performance technology, Dri-FIT ADV, designed to enhance athletic performance. It was developed at the Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL) in Beaverton, Oregon, using advanced body mapping technologies like 4D data analysis and computational methods.

Thanks to extensive research focused on optimising mobility, breathability, and ventilation, the 2024-2025 jersey is designed to give Paris Saint-Germain players the perfect conditions to perform at their best, enhancing their game experience and helping them shine in every competition.