Almost Two-Thirds Of Poles Want Fortifications On Border With Russia, Belarus

support the idea to erect a network of fortifications on the border with Russia and Belarus.

That's according to a survey run by SW Research, Ukrinform reports with reference to Radio Poland.

The survey participants were asked the question: "Do you think Poland should set up fortifications (barricades, bunkers, trenches) on the border with Russia and Belarus?"

A total of 64.3% of respondents answered in the affirmative, 16.5% of those polled spoke against the idea, and 19.2% remained undecided.

It is specified that support for the construction of fortifications on the border increases along with the age of respondents. Some 67.2% of respondents aged 50+ would like fortifications to be erected. Among those under 24 years of age, 53.3% of respondents answered "yes". Also, researchers note that 66.3% of male and 62.6% of female citizens approve the idea to strengthen the border.

The survey was run by SW Research on May 14-15 among 800 users of the agency's online panel aged 18 and over.

As reported, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland would earmark 10 billion zlotys (over $2.5 billion) to strengthen the country's eastern border as part of the Shield East program.