North Korea Says It Forced To Take Measures To Increase Nuclear Deterrence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The subcritical nuclear test conducted by the United States atthe Nevada test site leads to an escalation of the global nucleararms race, and Pyongyang is forced to take the necessary measuresin this regard, Azernews reports.

It notes that the test "creates new tensions in the militaryconfrontation between nuclear states and accelerates the globalnuclear arms race."

"In no case should the influence of this nuclear test on themilitary security situation in the region of the Korean Peninsulabe allowed. In order to prepare for the strategic instability thatis being created in the region and globally due to the unilateralaction of the United States, we are forced to take the necessarymeasures to increase universal readiness for nuclear deterrencewithin the framework of our sovereign right and possible options,"the representative of the department added.

It is not said exactly what measures can be taken, but it isnoted that the DPRK will "consistently protect the security, rightsand interests of the state "by these actions, as well as "preventthe creation of a strategic imbalance and a security vacuum in theregion of the Korean Peninsula."