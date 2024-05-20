'It's A Big Responsibility': Actor Rajkummar Rao On The Importance Of Voting

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 3:34 PM

As the fifth phase of voting in Lok Sabha elections kickstarted on Monday morning, several celebrities from Bollywood stepped out to cast their votes in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital. Actor RajKummar Rao was among the early voters.

After casting his vote at his designated polling booth in Mumbai, Rajkummar talked about the role of a responsible citizen while speaking to the media.

"It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then, of course, that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more," he said.

