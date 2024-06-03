Ethan Hawke’S Daughter Maya Is Fine With Being A ‘Nepo Baby’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, believes her family connections influenced her casting in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' as Flower Child, one of Charles Manson's followers.

"I've been wildly made fun of for this clip where I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned," Maya told the Times of London about 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'.

“I never meant to imply that I didn't get the part for nepotistic reasons -- I think I totally did.”

Maya got her major break starring as Robin Buckley in the series 'Stranger Things'. She has also worked on projects such as 'Do Revenge', 'Asteroid City', and 'Maestro'.

When asked if she deserves the opportunities she's had, Maya said: " 'Deserves' is a complicated word... there are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway.”

"And I know that my not doing it wouldn't help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job, and go to open casting roles.”

Hawke opted for the second path by embracing her nepotism, even if others judged her for it, reports variety.

“It's OK to be made fun of when you're in rarefied air,” she said.

“It's a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”