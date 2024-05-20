Qatar Chairs GCC Finance Ministers Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar on Monday chaired the 71st meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Finance of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, aimed at enhancing the financial and economic co-operation and integration among the GCC countries. Dr Saud bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, chaired the meeting, attended by the undersecretaries of the GCC countries. The undersecretaries discussed several topics, including the outcomes of the meetings of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks in the GCC countries, the management of the Gulf Customs Union Authority, and the Joint Gulf Market Committee and the agreements reached by the member states on this matter. PICTURE: Thajudheen

