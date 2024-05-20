Chandigarh Belongs To Punjab, Says State BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 20 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Monday made it emphatically clear that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and the state's claim on the city was non-negotiable and indisputable.

Reacting to the manifesto promise of Congress' Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari, who listed out his party's intent to dilute Punjab's claim over Chandigarh by announcing it as a "city-state", Jakhar said the Congress "appears to have succumbed under pressure with nobody in command and leaders singing their own tune at the cost of Punjab".

"There is no cohesion in the Congress in policy and decision making. The party has outsourced its policies to people like Ambika Soni, Sam Pitroda, and others who are bereft of the ground realities in Punjab and elsewhere," Jakhar said.

"The Congress' attempt to alienate Chandigarh from Punjab will be met with every possible resistance from the BJP," Jakhar clarified.

"The Punjab Congress should clear its stand on this issue. Why just the Congress? What do the AAP and Bhagwant Mann have to say on this issue that talks about forfeiting Punjab's rights? These two parties cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hound," the state BJP chief added.

Lambasting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said Mann had in a way diluted Punjab's claim on Chandigarh when he talked about building a new Vidhan Sabha for Punjab in Chandigarh when there already exists one.

"Both the Congress and AAP have a varying stance. They are fighting as an alliance in Chandigarh. The AAP should forthwith withdraw its support to Manish Tewari to come clean on the issue, or else it will become amply clear that AAP wants to forfeit Punjab's claim on Chandigarh," Jakhar added.