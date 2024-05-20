American strategist warns about letting China, Russia get close

(MENAFN) Michael Pillsbury, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, has criticized President Joe Biden's administration for pushing Russia and China into a strategic alliance. Speaking on Fox and Friends, Pillsbury described this policy move as a significant mistake. His comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on his first foreign trip since his inauguration.



“To draw, to push together two nuclear powers, Russia and China, it’s really a blunder of the highest order,” Pillsbury told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. He emphasized that the historical conflict between China and the Soviet Union over the past 75 years makes their current partnership particularly surprising and troubling.



Pillsbury, who has been influential in shaping United States policy towards China since the 1970s, highlighted that maintaining a separation between Russia and China has been a long-standing objective of United States foreign policy. This strategy dates back to President Richard Nixon’s detente with Beijing in the 1970s and continued as recently as 2020 under President Donald Trump. According to Pillsbury, Trump used tariffs to pressure China into cooperating with the United States, thereby preventing a Russia-China alliance.



“This would never happen under Trump,” Pillsbury asserted. “This was one of Trump’s goals never to allow this to happen.” He also disagreed with Kilmeade’s suggestion that the West has leverage over China through its need for United States and European Union markets, arguing that this leverage is not being effectively utilized under Biden's leadership.

