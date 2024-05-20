Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber over demise of President Ebrahim Raisi.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has patronized and attended the graduating ceremony for excelling Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) graduates.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend on Tuesday the final of the 2023-24 season Amir football cup. 3152755 RIYADH -- The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deepest condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Information will test launch a news broadcasting channel in July.

RIYADH -- Director General of Saudi Airlines Ibrahim Al-Omar announces the biggest deal in the history of Saudi aviation, bonding with the Airbus to buy up to 105 aircraft. (end) rk