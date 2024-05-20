Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber over demise of President Ebrahim Raisi.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has patronized and attended the graduating ceremony for excelling Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) graduates.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend on Tuesday the final of the 2023-24 season Amir football cup. 3152755 RIYADH -- The Gulf Cooperation Council has expressed deepest condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Information will test launch a news broadcasting channel in July.
RIYADH -- Director General of Saudi Airlines Ibrahim Al-Omar announces the biggest deal in the history of Saudi aviation, bonding with the Airbus to buy up to 105 aircraft. (end) rk
MENAFN20052024000071011013ID1108234507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.