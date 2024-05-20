CHALHOUB GROUP SURGES IN THE LIST OF ANNUAL LINKEDIN TOP COMPANIES FOR SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) • More than 83% of Chalhoub Group's workforce in Saudi Arabia consists of Saudi nationals, with women comprising 73% of the total workforce.

• Chalhoub Group prioritises fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment through initiatives such as the Mowaamah certification in support of People of Determination, RAEDA Women in Leadership program, National Graduate Program and Wellbeing Academy.



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, 20 May 2024:. Chalhoub Group was awarded ninth position on LinkedIn’s 4th annual list of the best companies to work for in Saudi Arabia for professionals to grow their careers, marking it as the sole retailer on the list. The ranking, which follows numerous Great Place to Work recognitions, highlights the Group's ongoing dedication to creating compelling career paths for its people, including parent friendly and flexible working policies, and dedicated programmes and initiatives to attract and retain Saudi talent.



The LinkedIn rankings are based on an assessment of companies operating in Saudi Arabia, across seven pillars that are proven to lead to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.



Commenting on the achievement, Wassim Eid, President – People & Culture, said: “We are happy to have achieved the ninth position in the LinkedIn Top Companies list. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to nurturing career growth and empowering our workforce in Saudi Arabia. At the heart of our principles lies our commitment to Saudization, which has yielded remarkable results with over 83% of our team now comprising Saudi Nationals. Moreover, we have implemented targeted initiatives to attract and retain top Saudi talent. In line with our culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, we are actively working towards gender equality within our Group, including proactive measures to enhance gender pay parity and increase the representation of women in leadership roles. Notably, we are proud to report that 73% of our workforce in the Saudi market are women, reflecting our commitment towards maintaining an inclusive and equitable workplace."



Mohammad Aldabbagh, KSA Managing Director, said: “We are honored to be ranked among LinkedIn’s top 15 companies to work for in Saudi Arabia. Our achievements in Saudization and our Mowaamah certification in support of People of Determination highlight our dedication to nurturing a diverse and skilled workforce. Through innovative initiatives like 'My BOLD Future' campaign and strategic partnerships with academic institutions, we attract and develop top-tier talent. Our commitment to inclusivity and leadership development, evidenced by the RAEDA Women in Leadership program, National Graduate Program and Wellbeing Academy ensures we empower every team member to thrive and drive our collective success."



Chalhoub Group is committed to youth employment and employability through partnerships, initiatives, and training programmes designed to upskill and develop youth - enabling them to unlock their potential and explore the limitless career opportunities in the Kingdom’s expanding luxury retail sector. The Group’s #MyBoldFuture campaign has helped to boast a remarkable 202% surge in applications during its inaugural month through a tailored approach to engaging with Saudi Gen Z audiences, reaching them through social and digital channels with real life stories of Chalhoub Group team members’ career success.



In April, Chalhoub Group extended its paternity leave from 14 to 30 calendar days for team members with a minimum of one year of service, placing Chalhoub Group among the top 10% of organizations for parental leave benefits in the region. The Group also provides designated parking spaces for expectant mothers along with 90 days of fully paid maternity and nursing rooms for new mothers.



These latest policies build on the Group’s policies of flexible working hours, remote work options, as well as a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program that includes mental health support, counselling services, therapy resources, and a Wellbeing Academy. In response to its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, Chalhoub Group was recently awarded the Parent-friendly Label (PFL) by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).







