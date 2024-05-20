Uganda Welcomes Qatar's KON Group Delegation, Signalling Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kampala: In a significant development, Uganda welcomed a business delegation from Qatar's KON Group, marking a crucial step in strengthening the economic relationship between the two countries.

The KON Group delegation engaged in high-level discussions with Uganda's Ministers of State for Tourism, and Kampala City Administration, as well as representatives from key investment sectors. These productive discussions explored potential opportunities and collaborative ventures available for Ugandan and Qatari businesses.

The visit, which underscores a renewed focus on fostering economic cooperation and development, will see the KON Group collaborate with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on a project for the Recycling of Animal Waste. During one such meeting with the KCCA Executive Director,

Dorothy Kisaka and her technical team, it was agreed that KON Group and KCCA will formalise their intent to collaborate on recycling animal waste. KCCA, KON group and Kanaha Holdings will jointly carry out a feasibility study guided by the National Environment Management Authority.

During a meeting with the delegation, the Honourable Minister for Kampala Metropolitan, Hajjat Misha Kabanda, welcomed KON Group's meat rendering proposal and recommended a technical evaluation which will guide the next step.

The delegation headed by Mohamed Riad Massani and Hissa K H Al Sowadi, founders and co-chairs of KON Group Qatar, also visited the Kampala Meat Packers (Abattoir) and interacted with its management and vendors, during which the KON Group expressed interest in partnering with the Government of Uganda to source investors for the abattoir activities and to stimulate the export of Uganda's meat products to Qatar.

The delegation explored various investment opportunities in several sectors, including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and waste management. The KON Group showcased keen interest in various projects across multiple sectors. In agriculture, the focus was on enhancing Uganda's agricultural output through modern farming techniques and value addition. In tourism, discussions centered on promoting Uganda as a prime destination for Qatari and Gulf State visitors. While in manufacturing and waste management, the delegation explored innovative solutions for recycling and sustainable development. Other areas of interest included the tea and coffee sectors as well as hospitals' upgrade and infrastructure development.

The delegation met an elder Mzee Erisa Kakyomya of Kakyomya tea estate which is based in Fort portal and agreed to help find market for Uganda's tea whose prices have lately fallen on the Mombasa Auction mainly due to war in destination markets of Russia-Ukraine, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Yamen, Gaza etc, hence, the need to find new markets.