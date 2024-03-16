Palestinian Man Succumbs To Injuries Sustained By Israeli Gunfire In West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: A Palestinian young man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after he had been shot and critically injured earlier today by Israeli occupation forces in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces had heavily fired towards the young man, identified as Mahmoud Abdul Hafiz Nofal (42 years old), and that the occupation forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, leading to him dying of his wounds a few hours later. His body was taken away by the Israeli occupation military, the sources added.

Israeli occupation forces also intensified their presence in the Old City of Hebron, especially around the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque, preventing journalists from accessing the area and obstructing the movement of local Palestinian citizens. Simultaneously, the Israeli army closed several streets in the city and erected military checkpoints on main roads leading to Hebron.

Later on, the occupation forces raided Nofal's house in the Shu'abah neighborhood of Hebron, causing extensive damage to its contents, and detaining his family members for interrogation.

With the killing of Mahmoud Nofal, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation in the West Bank since the start of the all-out Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on October 7th has risen to 435 martyrs, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.