PHCC Receives Golden Category Award In National Cyber Drill

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has been honoured with the excellence award at the national and health sector levels during the 10th edition of the National Cyber Drill, organised by the National Cyber Security Agency under the theme“Secure Your Data” with the participation of nearly 170 vital entities in Qatar.

Based on the final report of the drill, PHCC has achieved the golden award and first place at the health sector nationwide. The National Cyber Security Agency has bestowed upon PHCC an award and certificate of appreciation in recognition of this achievement, further enhancing its recent list of achievements.

The national cyber drill aimed to assess the readiness of vital entities in Qatar, their response mechanisms to breaches, and to measure the efficiency of preparedness to counter cyber risks for the perspective of the triple aspect of cyber security encompassing the human element, technological element and operations.

PHCC celebrated this accomplishment in a ceremony attended by numerous officials, where Dr Mariam Abdul Malik, PHCC managing director, underscored that the award is one of the many awards that PHCC has recently received. She highlighted that this remarkable achievement is another testament to PHCC's dedication to all its entrusted responsibilities, indicating its clear expertise and unwavering commitment to cybersecurity and business continuity to safeguard its digital assets.

MENAFN19052024000067011011ID1108231743