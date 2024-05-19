(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Subscribe now for access at a special price of only $99/year.
Volatility is cheap Latest stories
Seeing China reds under the beds in the Philippines
BJP's anti-Muslim rhetoric has deep, dark historical roots
China's gray zone social media war comes to America
David P. Goldman writes that market volatility is at unexpected lows, except for gold prices, which indicates strategic accumulation by central banks like China's. He suggests hedging portfolios against geopolitical shocks by trading volatility.
Russia bids to overstretch Ukrainian forces in Kharkov push
James Davis assesses Russian moves to open a new front in the northern Kharkov region. Moscow's aim appears to be creating a buffer zone and stretching Ukrainian forces thin, potentially setting up a southern offensive.
Biden's big tariffs and China's retaliation
Sign up for one of our free newsletters
The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories
Scott Foster writes that the US Commerce Department's actions against China, such as revoking Intel's license to sell processors to Huawei, have harmed American companies' revenues and market positions, potentially Intel in the line of fire. Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.
MENAFN19052024000159011032ID1108231270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.