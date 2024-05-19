Palestinian Civil Defense Retrieves Hundreds Of Bodies In Jalabia Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Civil Defense retrieved on Sunday hundreds of bodies trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings due to Israel's attack on Jalabia refugee camp southern Gaza. The injured were also rescued.

In a press release, the civil defense stated that the Israeli occupation forces destroyed more than 300 houses, and bombed Al-Ouda Hospital, noting that they threatened to bomb Kamal Adwan Hospital, which puts it out of service.

Israeli occupation forces continues bombing Jalabia refugee camp killing and injuring hundreds of people and displacing others, as well as burn Abu Zayton school east of the camp.

The civil defense added that at least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza resulted in almost 35,000 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 79,366 individuals sustaining injuries since October 7th, according to local health authorities. (end)

