(MENAFN) In a quarterly report presented to Congress, the Pentagon's inspector general, Robert Storch, sounded the alarm over escalating corruption in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. The report, which detailed the allocation of USD113 billion in aid to Kiev, underscored the emergence of new opportunities for bribery, kickbacks, and misappropriation of funds within the defense sector of Ukraine.



As the special inspector for Operation Atlantic Resolve, the US-led initiative aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, Storch emphasized that the war with Russia had exacerbated corruption risks. Recent scandals within Ukraine's defense sector have unveiled instances of the misuse of wartime resources and funds designated for weapons procurement, the report revealed.



Despite efforts to address corruption, the report highlighted the persistence of endemic corruption in Ukraine, characterizing it as one of the least accountable governments in Europe. The Ministry of Defense, in particular, was identified as a hotspot for corrupt practices, with bribes, kickbacks, and inflated procurement costs being common occurrences.



Recent claims by anti-corruption activists in Ukrainian media added to concerns, alleging embezzlement and theft of funds intended for fortification construction along the border in the Kharkov Region. The absence of adequate defenses led to Russian troops swiftly capturing multiple settlements. The activist cited instances of no-bid contracts worth millions being awarded to individuals with criminal backgrounds or newly established companies.



The revelations underscore the urgent need for Ukraine to address corruption vulnerabilities, particularly within its defense sector, to ensure effective utilization of resources and bolster its capacity to confront external threats amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

