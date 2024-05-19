(MENAFN) During a meeting of NATO defense chiefs in Brussels, Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of NATO's military committee, delivered a compelling message, calling on member states to prioritize support for Ukraine's defense above their own interests. He emphasized that additional Western aid for Kiev is urgently needed, stating that it "cannot come a moment too soon."



Admiral Bauer's remarks underscored the gravity of the situation facing Ukraine's military, particularly in light of recent escalations in the conflict. Russian forces launched a significant offensive into Ukraine's Kharkov Region, seizing control of numerous towns and villages, and prompting Ukrainian forces to redeploy troops from the Donbass frontline.



According to reports from Moscow's Defense Ministry, Russian troops gained control of key strategic routes, further advancing their positions in Ukraine. This development follows earlier territorial gains by Russian forces, including the capture of the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region, reversing one of Ukraine's limited successes during its 2023 counteroffensive.



The intensifying conflict has placed Ukraine's military in a precarious position, with Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov warning of the situation's critical nature. He emphasized the urgency of the moment, highlighting the need for swift and decisive action to address the escalating crisis.



Admiral Bauer's plea to NATO members carries significant weight, urging them to prioritize support for Ukraine's defense efforts, recognizing the gravity of the situation and the crucial role of international assistance in confronting the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine.

