BJP Runs Itself: What JP Nadda Said On RSS' Presence Within Party

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said that the party's structure has become stronger, and now it runs itself, adding, the RSS

is an 'ideological front'.Nadda made the comment in an interview with the Indian Express when asked if the RSS' presence within the party has changed compared to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's era Read: Watch: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS favours reservations 'since beginning' as BJP is accused of 'surgical strike' on SC/ST/OBC“Shuru mein hum aksham honge, thora kum honge, RSS ki zaroorat padti thi... Aaj hum badh gaye hain, saksham hai... toh BJP apne aap ko chalati hai (In the beginning, we would have been less capable, smaller and needed the RSS. Today, we have grown and we are capable. The BJP runs itself). That's the difference,\" the BJP chief said in an interview with The Indian Express asked if the BJP needs RSS' support, JP Nadda said the party has grown and its leaders perform their own duties and roles. He said the RSS is a cultural and social organisation and BJP is a political organisation Read: 'Jail ka Khel': Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, Atishi to visit BJP headquarters tomorrow; dares PM Modi to get them arrestedIt's not the question of need. It's an ideological front. Woh ideologically apna kaam karte hain, hum apna. We are managing our affairs in our own way. And that's what political parties should do, said Nadda when quesstioned if the national party does not need RSS support now.\"We are managing our affairs in our own way. And that's what political parties should do,\" Nadda told The Indian Express.

