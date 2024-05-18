President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Sarijalli Village In Jabrayil District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid thefoundation stone for the village of Sarijalli in the Jabrayildistrict, Azernews reports.

The head of state was briefed on the upcoming developments inthe village.

The village of Sarijalli is bordered by the newly constructedAhmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway to the north, thevillage of Shukurbayli to the northeast, and the Horadiz-Aghbandrailway line to the south and southeast, with the village ofSoltanli to the southwest and west.

The village's master plan covers an area of 330 hectares andaims to accommodate 4,740 people by 2040 through the constructionof 1,185 private houses and several multi-story residentialbuildings.

Various facilities will be integrated into the village,including a community club, sports and family health centers, aceremonial house, a bazaar, two secondary schools, and fourkindergartens.

The initial phase of development, scheduled until 2026 under the“First State Program on the Great Return”, will encompass 104hectares. During this phase, 242 individual houses will beconstructed, providing housing for 1,016 people.