Ministry Of Health Provides Medical Teams For Municipal Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mirvat Abduldayem

KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health has provided 26 medical clinics and nine ambulance vehicles for serving 24 committees at the polling stations of the municipal by-elections, an official said on Saturday.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti, Direc tor of the MoH Medical Emergency Department, said in a statement to KUNA, after he inspected the electoral commissions, that four clinics and two ambulance vehicles were assigned for Mubarak Al-Kabeer, six clinics and two vehicles for Al-Farwaniya, 16 clinics and five cars for Al-Ahmadi, with 108 medics and technical personnel operating.

Since balloting began early today, 12 people were treated by the assigned teams, but non had to be shifted to hospitals, he added. (end)

mrv











MENAFN18052024000071011013ID1108229132