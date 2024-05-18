First EU-Hosted Diplomacy Programme For Young GCC Diplomats Ends On Promising Note

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of Kuwait to Belgium and Head of its missions to the European Union and NATO, Nawaf Al-Enezi, received two young Kuwaiti diplomats - who took part in a Diplomacy Programme for young GCC diplomats - at the embassy in Brussels on Friday afternoon and congratulated them and wished them all success.

Diplomatic attaches Abdulaziz Al-Dhuwaikh and Nour Al-Duwailah participated in the week-long first edition of the EU-GCC "Young Leaders in Regional Diplomacy" Program, organised by the European Union (EU) for young diplomats from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"This initiative came as one of the outcomes of the European-Gulf Partnership Communication," Ambassador al Enezi said in a statement to KUNA today (Saturday).

It will create bridges of communication between young diplomats in the two regions in order to expand the space of understanding and find a better understanding of issues and priorities, he noted.

The initiative will also contribute to a better perception of the challenges of the other party from a perspective that enhances the future of the partnership between the Gulf states and the European Union countries, added ambassador Al-Enezi.

As part of efforts to strengthen people-to-people contacts between the countries of the GCC and the European bloc, the EU hosted the first edition of the EU-GCC "Young Leaders in Regional Diplomacy" Program.

The program brought 14 young diplomats from the six-member GCC to Brussels and the city of Bruges, between 12th and 17th May, to learn about the principles and functioning of the EU and its diplomatic service, said an EU press release.

Two young diplomats each from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE plus two diplomats from the GCC Secretariat participated in the week-long event.

During the program, GCC diplomats held exchanges with senior EU officials, representatives from prominent European think tanks, the GCC diplomatic missions to the EU, and met with young European diplomats at the European Diplomatic Academy, at the College of Europe in Bruges.

The program was the first of its kind in the EU-GCC relation, and is a concrete derivable of the commitment of the two regional blocks to strengthen and broaden cooperation on a wide range of areas, as foreseen in the EUآ's strategy to develop closer ties with the GCC and reiterated at the High Level Forum on 22 April in Luxembourg, noted the EU statement.

The program coincided with the second anniversary of the EU joint communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf, published in May 2022.

This program, coordinated by the office of the EU Special Representative for the Gulf, Luigi Di Maio, was implemented with the support of the European Commissionآ's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (end)

