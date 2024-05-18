Russian Army Loses 1,210 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 18, 2024 are estimated at about 491,080 troops, with 1,210 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, as of May 18, Ukraine's defense forces have already destroyed 7,560 (+13) Russian tanks, 14,595 (+43) armored fighting vehicles, 12,639 (+36) artillery systems, 1,071 multiple rocket launchers, 801 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 354 (+1) warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,108 (+35) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,203 (+3) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 17,169 (+65) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,075 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.