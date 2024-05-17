Medanta Posts 25 Per Cent Jump In Q4 Net Profit At Rs 127 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Medanta Hospitals holding company Global Health Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 127.3 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 101.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The Dr. Naresh Trehan-led healthcare major posted a 14 per cent increase in revenue from operations at Rs 808 crore during the fourth quarter compared to Rs 707 crore in the same quarter last year.

Global Health runs a super-specialty hospital Medanta Medicity in Gurugram which has 1,400-bed capacity.

The company also manages 150-bed hospitals each in Indore and Ranchi, and two hospitals in Lucknow and Patna.

Besides, the healthcare company is setting up another hospital in Noida.