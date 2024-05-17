Noises Off, A British Farce, Comes To Kingston Via True Rep Theatre. Shows Run From May 31 - Jun 9

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kingston, MA, May 17, 2024 -- You can laugh, you can cry, but you can't look away. The True Rep Theatre product of "Noises Off", a British farce and a play within a play, will amuse and entertain you. Performances at The Beal House, 222 Main Street, Kingston, MA will include 8 p.m. shows on Fridays, May 31, June 7, and Saturday, June 8 as well as 3 p.m. shows on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, June 9.



Noises off is about an ambitious director and his troupe of mediocre actors. The cast and crew are putting together a silly sex comedy titled, "Nothing On" - a single-set farce in which lovers frolic, doors slam, clothes are tossed away, and embarrassing hi-jinks ensue



Unfortunately, almost nothing is going right - the cast can't remember their lines, they mix up their blocking, misplace props, and they've lost sight of why they're acting!



One of the most common themes in farce is the abundance of chaos. In Noises Off, characters are running around most of the time trying to prevent one crisis after another, and many times unwittingly cause more crises, which they must then also resolve.



Ticket prices: $25 general admission $22 students, seniors and groups of 10 or more.



"This is a witty, breezy and fun play," noted director Donald Sheehan. He added, "I think people will truly enjoy this fast-moving comedy."



The cast includes Debby Stratton of Halifax; John Stratton of Halifax; Sara McNulty of Pembroke; James Sullivan of Braintree; Joe O Connor of Plymouth; Alix Lorenz of Brockton; Paul Antico of Cohasset; Mark Reed of Hull; and Chris Bradshaw Bailey of Plymouth.



Production Staff includes Don Sheehan of Pembroke (Artistic Director/Director); Julie Butler of Pembroke (Resident Stage Manager); Victoria Bond of Plymouth (Associate Artistic Director); Paul Noonan of Swansea (Artistic Advisor); and Anthea Dimond (Production Assistant)



True Rep Theatre is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit and all donations are tax deductible.



Tickets be purchase online at or at the door, if still available at curtain time.

