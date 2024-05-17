Work On Dismantling Kiosk Church UOC-MP In Kyiv Will Continue Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next week, the foundation slab remaining from the demolished kiosk chapel, which the UOC-MP community had built unauthorisedly near the National Museum of History of Ukraine, will be removed.

This was reported by Nataliia Panchenko, head of the Treasury branch of the National Museum of History of Ukraine, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is still a foundation slab left, which will be removed early next week. This is a noisy part of the work, which was not done at night," she said.

Panchenko noted that the main task is to "remove obstacles to the use of the site and bring the site back to its previous state."

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv at night, the "temple-mafia" of the UOC-MP was demolished in the UNESCO buffer zone, near the National Museum of History of Ukraine. This building, which consisted of three 20 sq m kiosks, was erected by the religious community of the UOC-MP in violation of the law on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine in the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Kyiv: St Sophia Cathedral and adjacent monastery buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra".

The construction of the building took place in violation of the law, without an archaeological survey and permission from the Institute of Archeology of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as without the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.