G7 Ambassadors, Ukraine's Finance Minister Discuss Economic Situation, Civil Servant Salaries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ambassadors of the G7 countries have met with Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko to discuss the current macroeconomic situation, the civil service reform and the salaries of civil servants.

The diplomats reported this on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"A productive meeting with Sergii Marchenko on Ukraine's current macro-economic situation & financial challenges. Also discussed public administration reform & fair approaches to civil servant salaries as an anti-corruption measure & pre-condition to good governance & effective recovery," G7 ambassadors said.

On May 14, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council approved the Ukraine Plan as part of the EU's Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027. Thus, the procedure for launching direct budget support under the first component of the Ukraine Facility is almost complete.

In the near future, Ukraine will receive EUR 1.9 billion after international agreements are signed and measures are taken to bring them into force.