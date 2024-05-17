Seoul: N. Korea Fires Several Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Into Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 17 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Friday, Seoul's military said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan at 3:10 p.m. (0610 GMT). It did not provide further details on flight range and other capabilities as an analysis is currently under way.

"Our military has ramped up monitoring and vigilance against additional launches, while closely sharing information related to North Korean ballistic missiles with the US and Japanese authorities," the JCS was quoted as saying.

Pyongyang's latest missile launch comes a day after two South Korean F-35As and two US F-22 Raptors carried out joint combat drills over South Korea in an apparent show of air power against evolving North Korean military threats, the report said.

On April 22, Pyongyang fired 600-mm super-large shells, considered to be short-range ballistic missiles, toward sea. North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong-un has guided tactical drills simulating a nuclear counterattack involving "super-large" multiple rocket launchers for the first tim. (end)

mk











MENAFN17052024000071011013ID1108225508