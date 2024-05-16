Kuwait Amir's Rep. Leaves Manama Following Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left Bahrain on Thursday evening after having led Kuwait's delegation partaking in the 33rd Arab Summit.

His Highness the Amir's Representative was seen off at the airport by Kuwaiti Ambassador in Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor and Bahraini Ambassador in Kuwait Salah Ali Al-Malki. (end) mt

