More Than 15000 Children Have Been Killed In The Gaza Strip, Says PCRS

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/



The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Thursday that more than 15,000 children have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

The association said in a post on X that 15,103 children were killed in the war that has been going on for more than seven months.

The occupation forces have continue to conduct a brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing more than 35,233 civilians and injuring 79,141 others.