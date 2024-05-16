IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall, Issues Orange Alert To Karnataka For 3 Days From May 18

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall expected to hit the state from May 18 to May 20. South Karnataka particularly faces the brunt with a forecast of 115.5-204.5 millimetres of rainfall during these three days. This alert comes amidst similar cautionary measures across neighbouring states.

Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, braces for intense rainfall on May 16, with predictions of 204.5 millimetres. Furthermore, between May 17 and May 20, the region is anticipated to experience rainfall ranging from 115.5 to 204.5 millimetres. A wet weather pattern is projected to persist over South Peninsular India until May 22, 2024, heightening the risk of heavy precipitation.

Additionally, specific dates have been earmarked for heavy rainfall in certain areas: Tamil Nadu on the 6th and 20th of May, and Kerala on the 20th. The situation in Bengaluru has already seen cloudy conditions since Wednesday evening, with no sight of the sun since Thursday morning.

The forecast extends beyond Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Coastal Karnataka is slated to witness rainfall from May 17 to May 19, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience heavy rainfall on May 16. Lakshadweep, on the other hand, anticipates heavy rain from May 10 to May 19.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are bracing for very heavy rainfall from May 17 to May 19, while Kerala and Mahe, along with South Inner Karnataka, are likely to experience heavy rainfall from May 18 to May 20.

In contrast, Northwest India and Bihar are set to experience heatwave conditions over the next five days, with East and Central India likely to follow suit from May 18, 2024, onwards.