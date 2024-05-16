L&T Valves Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 16, 2024: L&T Valves, a leading global flow-control solutions provider, has set up a new manufacturing facility - L&T Valves Arabia Manufacturing LLC - in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President – Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Mr Ahmed Al Zahrani, Director – Industrial Development & Strategic Supply, Aramco. The event was attended by senior personnel from Aramco, key end-users, EPC companies, L&T and associates.

Strategically located at Al Jubail, off the Dammam-Abu Hadriyah Highway, the new manufacturing facility boasts systems and processes certified to meet the stringent requirements of ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems). Additionally, the entity is authorised to use the API 600, 593, and 6D monograms of the American Petroleum Institute, signifying its commitment to the highest standards of valve manufacturing.

L&T Valves is one of the largest suppliers of on-off valves to Saudi Arabia, and opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone and the beginning of a new era for world-class "Made-in-KSA" flow-control solutions catering to the energy and allied sectors. It aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the iktva initiative, actively supporting local value-chain creation and fostering skill development programmes.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Anil V Parab, said: “The new facility will significantly enhance our local production capabilities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. It will further strengthen the collaboration between L&T and Saudi Arabia”.





MENAFN16052024005232011781ID1108222130