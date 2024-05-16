Ukrainian drone attack prevented in central Russia

(MENAFN) The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the interception and thwarting of a Ukrainian drone raid targeted at the Republic of Tatarstan in central Russia. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, the ministry described the incident as a terrorist attack involving a single unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Ukrainian origin, which was successfully shot down by Russian forces.



While specific details regarding the exact location of the interception were not disclosed by the Defense Ministry, reports from the Mash Telegram channel indicated that the drone was brought down over the village of Verkhny Uslon, situated on the right bank of the Volga River opposite the city of Kazan. Eyewitnesses cited by the Shot Telegram channel further suggested that the drone was heading towards a nearby industrial zone specializing in oil extraction before being intercepted by Russian military personnel.

MENAFN16052024000045015687ID1108221663